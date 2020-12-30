Warmer days to wrap up 2020, rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re close enough to 2021 that we can almost touch it, but 2020 still has one more soggy curveball to throw at us.

Today and Tonight

We will start the morning with some chilly temperatures, but even with mainly cloudy skies, some warmer air is on the way in ahead of the first of two systems that we will deal with in the next couple of days. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s today.

While I can’t rule out some stray rain chances later, I think the bulk of the rain will hold off until the overnight hours. Lows will eventually drop into the mid-40s.

New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

2020 will appropriately end dreary. Rain chances ramp up and will be around and heavy at times all day. Highs will try to approach 50 or maybe get a bit above it in the afternoon before only dropping into the upper 40s for a “low”. I say it that way because temperatures will actually go up overnight as we start 2021.

Friday, rain chances continue, but we make a run into the low 60s. Once the rain starts to die down overnight, we will drop into the mid-40s for lows. We will need to stay weather aware on Thursday and Friday, because our ground will still be saturated from melting snow and if we add on a decent amount of rain, which could happen in spots, localized high water issues are possible. Winds could also be a factor too. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Weekend Forecast

While we will be drier this weekend, we won’t be completely dry, unfortunately. Both days feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered chances for showers. Highs will be close to 50 on Saturday and in the low to mid-40s on Sunday. Overnight lows both nights should be in the 40s, but could get into the upper 30s in spots on Sunday night.

