Advertisement

UK approves use of simpler COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca, Oxford University

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Britain has authorized use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.”

The United Kingdom government says the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has made an emergency authorization for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said “today is an important day for millions of people in the U.K. who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit.

He added: “We would like to thank our many colleagues at AstraZeneca, Oxford University, the UK government and the tens of thousands of clinical trial participants.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
David Sizemore is accused of shooting Daniel Binder following an custody issue between Binder...
Shooting leaves one dead in Laurel County, suspect in custody
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 30 deaths, extends mask mandate
30-year-old Ashley B. Lewis was arrested Tuesday evening in Clay County.
Clay County deputies make arrest in Laurel County murder case
Kailee Peters' loved ones say she lived a faithful life, even through her battles with cancer,...
‘She was an angel on earth’: 21-year-old Pike County woman dies after battle with cancer

Latest News

Warmer days to wrap up 2020, rain chances return
Colt Parris, 3, is expected to fully recover after physical therapy for complications from a...
Missouri boy, 3, suffers stroke after testing positive for COVID-19
The mother hopes her son's experience leads to more awareness about the complications of...
Mother speaks out after 3-year-old son suffers stroke after testing positive for COVID-19
Rep.-elect Luke Letlow discusses Louisiana runoff win with Peter Zampa