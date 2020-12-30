State Auditor Mike Harmon, wife, test positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Kentucky’s top elected officials confirmed Wednesday he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an email statement from his office, State Auditor Mike Harmon said his wife went to be tested on Tuesday after she was informed she was potentially exposed to the virus. When her test came back positive, Harmon then went to be tested and his test came back positive too.

In the statement, Harmon said he and his wife only have mild symptoms so far and are “taking all necessary steps to self-isolate and follow the recommendations of public health officials and the CDC.”

The positive results come one day after he received the COVID-19 vaccine. In his statement, Harmon said he believes he was infected before he got the first shot.

“While the timing of my positive test comes one day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible. It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday. My family’s example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front-line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated,” Harmon said in the email.

Harmon said he and his family are thankful for the outpouring of support they have already received.

