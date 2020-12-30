Advertisement

State Auditor Mike Harmon, wife, test positive for COVID-19

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Kentucky’s top elected officials confirmed Wednesday he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an email statement from his office, State Auditor Mike Harmon said his wife went to be tested on Tuesday after she was informed she was potentially exposed to the virus. When her test came back positive, Harmon then went to be tested and his test came back positive too.

In the statement, Harmon said he and his wife only have mild symptoms so far and are “taking all necessary steps to self-isolate and follow the recommendations of public health officials and the CDC.”

The positive results come one day after he received the COVID-19 vaccine. In his statement, Harmon said he believes he was infected before he got the first shot.

“While the timing of my positive test comes one day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible.  It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday.  My family’s example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front-line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated,” Harmon said in the email.

Harmon said he and his family are thankful for the outpouring of support they have already received.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
David Sizemore is accused of shooting Daniel Binder following an custody issue between Binder...
Shooting leaves one dead in Laurel County, suspect in custody
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 30 deaths, extends mask mandate
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Attorney General Cameron announces $2 million multi-state settlement with CafePress
30-year-old Ashley B. Lewis was arrested Tuesday evening in Clay County.
Clay County deputies make arrest in Laurel County murder case

Latest News

Trooper Keith Lowe from KSP Post 10 in Harlan is one of three new members of the Kentucky State...
KSP Harlan trooper selected to join State Police Honor Guard
knife
Teen stabs other teen in the face during fight
File image
At least three dead following separate incidents in Clay County
No injuries reported after ‘aircraft accident’ at Tri-Cities Airport