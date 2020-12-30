Special session on learning, teacher pay called for by Gov. Lee
Gov. Bill Lee has announced he was calling for a special legislative session to address education challenges that have popped up amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Lee said on Tuesday that the GOP-dominant Legislature will convene at the Capitol on Jan. 19 to address a handful of legislative proposals, but he did not detail how long it will last.
Lee is asking lawmakers to take up five issues: learning, funding, accountability, literacy and teacher pay.
More details will be released by the Department of Education.
