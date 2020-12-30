Special session on learning, teacher pay called for by Gov. Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Lee has announced he was calling for a special legislative session to address education challenges that have popped up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee said on Tuesday that the GOP-dominant Legislature will convene at the Capitol on Jan. 19 to address a handful of legislative proposals, but he did not detail how long it will last.

Lee is asking lawmakers to take up five issues: learning, funding, accountability, literacy and teacher pay.

More details will be released by the Department of Education.

