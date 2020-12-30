Advertisement

Special session on learning, teacher pay called for by Gov. Lee

Gov. Bill Lee has announced he was calling for a special legislative session to address education challenges that have popped up amid the coronavirus pandemic.
(WVLT News)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Lee has announced he was calling for a special legislative session to address education challenges that have popped up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee said on Tuesday that the GOP-dominant Legislature will convene at the Capitol on Jan. 19 to address a handful of legislative proposals, but he did not detail how long it will last.

Lee is asking lawmakers to take up five issues: learning, funding, accountability, literacy and teacher pay.

More details will be released by the Department of Education.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
David Sizemore is accused of shooting Daniel Binder following an custody issue between Binder...
Shooting leaves one dead in Laurel County, suspect in custody
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 30 deaths, extends mask mandate
30-year-old Ashley B. Lewis was arrested Tuesday evening in Clay County.
Clay County deputies make arrest in Laurel County murder case
Kailee Peters' loved ones say she lived a faithful life, even through her battles with cancer,...
‘She was an angel on earth’: 21-year-old Pike County woman dies after battle with cancer

Latest News

File image
At least three dead following separate incidents in Clay County
No injuries reported after ‘aircraft accident’ at Tri-Cities Airport
Officials vote to consolidate three schools in Buchanan County
Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scouts cookie sales begin this week in Kentucky
Warmer days to wrap up 2020, rain chances return