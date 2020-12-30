Rain, heavy at times, moves in to finish 2020

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve gotten mild as we’ve gone through this afternoon, with some locations managing to hit 60°! Temperatures will continue to fluctuate as we finish out the year...and on a rather soggy note to boot.

Tonight

We stayed mostly cloudy but dry through today. The shield of precipitation to our northwest will slowly sink southeast through the evening and overnight hours. As such, rainfall will begin from northwest to southeast overnight. Some of it could be on the heavier side at times. Breezy conditions continue ahead of the front, gusting up to 20 MPH at times as they shift to the northwest. Lows tonight will end up in the lower to middle 40s.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

The latest data has seemed to indicate that we’ll be able to catch a break in the rain as we head towards the midday hours on Thursday as the first front moves through the mountains. This puts us in the situation of the high temperature, in the upper 40s to near 50°, occurring earlier in the day as we settle back to mostly cloudy skies.

That situation will be short lived as we’ll see the leading warm front from a trailing system head our way for the overnight hours, causing our low to occur in the evening as we slowly warm up through the night. Confusing, I know! But we’ll end up rising from the upper 40s into the low 50s as another shield of rain moves in from the west for the morning hours on New Year’s Day. What better way to end 2020 than by everything being backwards! Models indicating that anywhere from one to two inches of rain will be possible.

Mostly cloudy skies take over by the afternoon hours on Friday as we still see a high in the middle to upper 50s, with some spots seeing 60s! Lows at night will dip back into the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies continuing.

The Weekend and Beyond

As we get a weekend to get used to writing 2021 on our checks, we’ll see calmer conditions...though we will be watching for the potential for some scattered showers Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning. They shouldn’t be a big deal as highs hold into the middle to upper 40s. Sunshine returns to start next week with temperatures returning to right around normal.

