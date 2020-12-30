Advertisement

One dead in fatal car accident in Clay County

(AP)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A single-car accident lead to one woman dead Tuesday afternoon.

In a post on the Manchester Fire Department’s Facebook page, officials say they responded to a deadly car crash around 1 p.m.

Clay County Deputy Corner, Joe Crockett, confirmed that 36-year-old Amy Barger was ejected from her car on Paw Paw Road in Manchester. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

