One dead in fatal car accident in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A single-car accident lead to one woman dead Tuesday afternoon.

In a post on the Manchester Fire Department’s Facebook page, officials say they responded to a deadly car crash around 1 p.m.

Clay County Deputy Corner, Joe Crockett, confirmed that 36-year-old Amy Barger was ejected from her car on Paw Paw Road in Manchester. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

