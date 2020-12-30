Advertisement

Officials vote to consolidate three schools in Buchanan County

(Source: KEYC/Lauren Andrego)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:30 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Buchanan County Public Schools (BCPS) officials hosted a public hearing Tuesday night in regard to school consolidation plans.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports several community members voiced their thoughts surrounding consolidation plans at the meeting from a handful of locations, which was streamed virtually on the BCPS website and Facebook.

Many concerned parents addressed issues such as long bus routes as a result of consolidation, but a handful of parents spoke up in support of the idea.

A motion was made to consolidate Grundy, Hurley and Twin Valley high schools at Southern Gap. It passed 4-2.

You can read more about this story here or watch the meeting below.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
David Sizemore is accused of shooting Daniel Binder following an custody issue between Binder...
Shooting leaves one dead in Laurel County, suspect in custody
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 30 deaths, extends mask mandate
30-year-old Ashley B. Lewis was arrested Tuesday evening in Clay County.
Clay County deputies make arrest in Laurel County murder case
Kailee Peters' loved ones say she lived a faithful life, even through her battles with cancer,...
‘She was an angel on earth’: 21-year-old Pike County woman dies after battle with cancer

Latest News

File image
At least three dead following separate incidents in Clay County
No injuries reported after ‘aircraft accident’ at Tri-Cities Airport
Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scouts cookie sales begin this week in Kentucky
Warmer days to wrap up 2020, rain chances return