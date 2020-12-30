Officials vote to consolidate three schools in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Buchanan County Public Schools (BCPS) officials hosted a public hearing Tuesday night in regard to school consolidation plans.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports several community members voiced their thoughts surrounding consolidation plans at the meeting from a handful of locations, which was streamed virtually on the BCPS website and Facebook.

Many concerned parents addressed issues such as long bus routes as a result of consolidation, but a handful of parents spoke up in support of the idea.

A motion was made to consolidate Grundy, Hurley and Twin Valley high schools at Southern Gap. It passed 4-2.

