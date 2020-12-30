Advertisement

No injuries reported after 'aircraft accident' at Tri-Cities Airport

By WJHL News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport Authority announced no one was injured after an “aircraft accident” on Tuesday.

According to a release from airport officials, the accident occurred around 12:49 p.m. and involved a BA-55 Beechcraft.

The accident took place on runway 5-23, according to the release.

Kristi Haulsee, Director of Marketing & Air Service Development, told CBS affiliate WJHL the aircraft ran off the runway.

Haulsee said the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the accident.

TRI reports one person was on board the aircraft, but no one was injured.

