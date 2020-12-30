Man arrested for shooting two people in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police responded to a shooting in the Vancleve community of Breathitt County.

Police say 19-year-old Dalton Taulbee called police saying he had just shot two people on Cutchin Road.

Investigators discovered that 56-year-old Foxie Feltner and 45-year-old Margaret Feltner were outside the home with a chainsaw attempting to cut down a utility pole on the property.

Taulbee exited the home armed with a rifle and fired two shots hitting both Foxie and Margaret.

Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Taulbee was arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

