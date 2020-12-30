Magoffin County opens COVID-19 vaccines to elderly community members

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County Health Department received 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last week. Within days, according to Public Health Director Pete Shepherd, most of the area’s first responders and medical workers received the vaccination.

“Every family in Magoffin County has been affected by this virus. We’ve either had somebody with it, hospitalized, or a death,” said Shepherd. “So, you know, we’re a close-knit community and everybody knows each other. And I think that helps us in a way, that everybody gets the message.”

The message continues to spread, not only about the virus but about the vaccine. The department has vaccinated more than 110 community members since receiving its first shipment, giving around 65 vaccines to frontline workers. Now, with the majority of the workers vaccinated, Shepherd says it is important for the department to move down the line to the next group on the list.

As of Tuesday, people in the county who are 70 years old and older are receiving the vaccine, with more than 45 already vaccinated.

“Because they are the most susceptible to death. It’s the bottom line. You know, 65 to 70 percent of the people over 70 are the deaths that’s happened in Kentucky. And that’s what we’re seeing,” said Shepherd. “So we’re trying. And they’re the most likely to be hospitalized. So you want to get your most vulnerable people first and then move on down to the less vulnerable. And that’s what we’re doing.”

A waiting list is also being compiled by the health department to make sure the vaccine is offered to those at-risk community members as more doses are available.

“Some of them were kind of skeptical, but now that we’ve had a couple of days of giving vaccines, we’re having more and more people call in and getting on the list,” Shepherd said. “I told my mother, ‘you’ve got to have it.’ She’s 83 years old. She would be crazy not to.”

Shepherd was the first in the county to receive the vaccine, saying it was a way to show his support of the science and celebrate steps toward a safer world.

“The horror stories about the vaccine? It’s not true,” he said. “The vaccine is viable and it’s going to be great for us and hopefully end this pandemic sooner or later.”

He said anyone in Magoffin County who is 70 or older should call the health department to be added to the list, but since they only received 200 doses, he hopes everyone will remain patient as they work to make it available to everyone.

“It’s a slow process. Hopefully, we’ll get another 200 doses next week. But with our staff that we have, we’re working really hard at getting everybody we can vaccinated,” he said. “Just be patient and everybody in Magoffin County, if we get the vaccines, is going to be vaccinated if they want it.”

