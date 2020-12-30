Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released updated coronavirus numbers and four deaths on Wednesday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported three deaths bringing the county’s death toll to 23. The county also has 36 new cases bringing the total to 2,274 with 237 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 34th death. There are also 42 new cases bringing the total to 1,806 with 163 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported five new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 726. Lee County reported two new cases bringing the total to 1,041. In Leslie County, there are eight new cases bringing the total to 465. Letcher County reported eight new cases bringing the total to 1,025. In Perry County, there are 20 new cases bringing the total to 1,533. Wolfe County had three new cases bringing the total to 300.

The Knox County Health Department reported 27 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,919 with 280 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 13 new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,383 with 583 of those active. There are also 55 recovered cases from Landmark of Laurel Creek. Jackson County reported four new cases bringing the total to 518 with 133 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are four new cases bringing the total to 611 with 115 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 57 new cases bringing the total to 3,806 with 1,840 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 34 new cases bringing the total to 1,842.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total to 776 with 170 of those active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.