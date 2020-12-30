Laurel County Fire Department warning of scam
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Fire Department is warning of a door-to-door scam.
Someone pretending to be from the department is going door-to-door in the Cold Hill Community asking for money on behalf of first responders.
The department is not currently running any fundraisers. It only solicits donations once a year through a mailer in the spring.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.