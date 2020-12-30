Advertisement

Laurel County Fire Department warning of scam

Money
Money(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Fire Department is warning of a door-to-door scam.

Someone pretending to be from the department is going door-to-door in the Cold Hill Community asking for money on behalf of first responders.

The department is not currently running any fundraisers. It only solicits donations once a year through a mailer in the spring.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Attorney General Cameron announces $2 million multi-state settlement with CafePress
David Sizemore is accused of shooting Daniel Binder following an custody issue between Binder...
Shooting leaves one dead in Laurel County, suspect in custody
30-year-old Ashley B. Lewis was arrested Tuesday evening in Clay County.
Clay County deputies make arrest in Laurel County murder case
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 30 deaths, extends mask mandate

Latest News

30,000+ dead Kentuckians removed from voter rolls
Walmart.
Walmart Supercenter in London to temporary close for COVID-19 deep cleaning
One dead in fatal car accident in Clay County
Trooper Keith Lowe from KSP Post 10 in Harlan is one of three new members of the Kentucky State...
KSP Harlan trooper selected to join State Police Honor Guard