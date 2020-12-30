Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers to discuss COVID-related bills during General Assembly’s upcoming session

Frankfort State Capitol
Frankfort State Capitol(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers head back to Frankfort for the 2021 session next week.

A lot of bills have been pre-filed and many of them filed by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have to do with COVID-19 issues.

Representative Joni Jenkins says everyone attending the session needs to wear a mask while in the capital annex or on the capitol’s 3rd or 4th floors. She is concerned about the safety when it comes to so many lawmakers in one chamber, but others say leadership has already provided guidelines.

“There are 100 legislators, it would be if we were all voting on the floor, there would be no way to socially distance,” said Jenkins.

“Pertaining to wearing masks, as well as social distancing, in terms of members doing what they can, to make sure we are abiding by those guidelines,” said Savannah Maddox.

On the Republican side, a bill that has been pre-filed would protect businesses when it comes to food processing or distribution. It comes at the wake of the governor’s executive orders.

The new session will gavel in at noon next Tuesday.

