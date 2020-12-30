Girl Scouts cookie sales begin this week in Kentucky

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Not only are we a few days away from closing the books on 2020, but the start of Girl Scouts cookie season is also nearing.

Girl Scouts will begin to sell cookies on January 1st in Kentucky.

For those needing to find cookies, Girl Scouts has set up a page on its website to help people find a local troop.

[Find Cookies]

Girls Scouts is also making it possible for customers to buy cookies online this upcoming season. Customers just need to ask a scout about the Girl Scout Digital Cookie platform.

A new cookie, the Toast Yay!, will also be available for the upcoming sale season. Girl Scouts says this cookie is a French toast inspired cookie that is dipped in icing.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.