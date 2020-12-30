Advertisement

Girl Scouts cookie sales begin this week in Kentucky

Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scout cookies(KFYR-TV)
By WXIX News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:24 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Not only are we a few days away from closing the books on 2020, but the start of Girl Scouts cookie season is also nearing.

Girl Scouts will begin to sell cookies on January 1st in Kentucky.

For those needing to find cookies, Girl Scouts has set up a page on its website to help people find a local troop.

[Find Cookies]

Girls Scouts is also making it possible for customers to buy cookies online this upcoming season. Customers just need to ask a scout about the Girl Scout Digital Cookie platform.

A new cookie, the Toast Yay!, will also be available for the upcoming sale season. Girl Scouts says this cookie is a French toast inspired cookie that is dipped in icing.

