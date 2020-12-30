Advertisement

‘Do not gather in large groups:’ Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,784 new cases and 29 new deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday.

“Our report for today is higher than it has been for a number of days. The progress we have made is fragile. We have to keep working and making good decisions every day,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need everybody to be safe this New Year’s Eve. Do not gather in large groups.”

At least 265,262 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,623.

36,740 people have recovered from the virus and 3,414,879 Kentuckians have received tests.

The current positivity rate is 9.09%.

The Governor said the state’s elevated positivity rate today may be the result of some labs and public testing sites closing for the holidays this week, increasing the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are already experiencing symptoms and suspect they may have the virus.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/30
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/30(WYMT)

As of Tuesday, 102 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

