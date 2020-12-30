COVID-19 hits close to home for one local official

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has hit close to home for Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley after his wife Stephanie tested positive on Monday.

Mosley says he has been vigilant about the pandemic since it began back in March as he is one of the leading voices in the community to try to reduce case numbers and the spread of the virus throughout the county.

“You know washing our hands frequently with warm soapy water, sanitizing our hands, wearing gloves when we pump gas just stuff like that that have been shared by public health experts,” said Mosley. “You know I think that’s with every household in this country. There’s all of us in the back of our minds wondering if we have already had it or are we going to catch it or do we have it presently and not even know it. "

Stephanie not only tested positive for COVID-19 but also strep throat with the family all now in quarantine.

“Yesterday she had some pretty significant aching and a severe headache. Today she says her head is better and she’s not aching as much but her cough is worse,” said Mosley. “We’ve ordered takeout as a family a whole lot throughout this. She’s not even sat down in a restaurant since March. "

Mosley continues to remain positive as he reminds people that the virus is real and not to take it for granted.

“We know people are praying for us and we feel it and we know the prayers are working and the medicine she is on is working. We just appreciate everyone that has reached out through countless messages and calls. "

