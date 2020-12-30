Breonna Taylor’s mother says officer terminations just first step, still pushing for convictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Breonna Taylor’s mother says the expected firing of two Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were involved in her daughter’s death is just the first step for her family.

Detective Joshua Jaynes who requested the warrant and Detective Myles Cosgrove, who Attorney General Daniel Cameron said fired the fatal shot, are expected to lose their jobs.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said even though it’s been nine months after her daughter’s death, this is just the first step. “Her favorite thing she would say is apply pressure,” Palmer said. “[I] want her to know pressure is applied.” Jaynes learned of the department’s intention to terminate him Tuesday evening when he was served with a notice, sources confirmed.

“Detective Jaynes lied when he swore ‘verified through a US Postal Inspector,’” LMPD interim chief Yvette Gentry wrote in the notice. “Detective Jaynes did not have contact with a US Postal Inspector, he received the information from Sergeant Mattingly, who got it from a Shively Police Officer. Detective Jaynes also lied when he swore a US Postal Inspector advised ‘that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages at 3003 Springfield Drive #4.’”

Cosgrove is also expected to receive a notice of termination. It’s another step in what Palmer said is a grueling effort to hold police accountable for her daughter’s death.

“There’s this back and forth between us (law enforcement) and them,” Palmer said. “This is why, because we’re judged from the beginning even without investigating, without taking the time to know who I am or what I am.”

Palmer said lies on the search warrant for Taylor’s apartment painted a false picture of her daughter and misled the world.

“It’s important to do a thorough investigation,” Palmer said. “It’s important to know the people that you’re going after. To crucify her because of someone she’s known isn’t a reason for her to die. Isn’t a reason for anyone to die.”

Palmer said it took nine months to get a slight relief, but that’s still nine months without her daughter.

“I believe you live by the sword you die by the sword,” Palmer said. “It wasn’t her sword and I refuse to let people believe that, that was her sword and that was the way she went out.”

Taylor’s family said they are still waiting for convictions and prepared for officers to appeal terminations. They expect officers in the public merit hearing and said they know Taylor’s family’s supporters will be too.

Lonita Baker, the Taylor family attorney, said they are hoping Cameron reassess himself after not presenting any charges to the grand jury directly connected to Taylor’s death. The family is still in the process of trying to get a new special prosecutor appointed to the case.

