Advertisement

At least three dead following separate incidents in Clay County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of at least three people following two deadly incidents Tuesday in Clay County.

In a post on the Manchester Fire Department’s Facebook page, officials say they responded to a deadly car crash around 1 p.m. The post does not state where the crash happened or how many people were killed.

The post also states around 7 p.m., the department responded to a call for mutual aid from the Burning Springs Fire Department of a logging accident. We’re told two people were killed in that incident.

Fire officials said in the post they will not release any further information out of respect for the families involved.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
David Sizemore is accused of shooting Daniel Binder following an custody issue between Binder...
Shooting leaves one dead in Laurel County, suspect in custody
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 30 deaths, extends mask mandate
30-year-old Ashley B. Lewis was arrested Tuesday evening in Clay County.
Clay County deputies make arrest in Laurel County murder case
Kailee Peters' loved ones say she lived a faithful life, even through her battles with cancer,...
‘She was an angel on earth’: 21-year-old Pike County woman dies after battle with cancer

Latest News

No injuries reported after ‘aircraft accident’ at Tri-Cities Airport
Officials vote to consolidate three schools in Buchanan County
Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scouts cookie sales begin this week in Kentucky
Warmer days to wrap up 2020, rain chances return