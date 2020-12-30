Advertisement

53 counties are red or orange in West Virginia

According to the West Virginia DHHR County Alert System Map, as of December 29, 40 counties are red and 13 are orange.(WV DHHR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The majority of counties in West Virginia are red when it comes to COVID-19 infection rate and percent positivity.

One county, Tucker, is gold.

There are no yellow counties.

Calhoun County is the only green county in the mountain state.

To see what color your county is, click here.

There are 55 counties in West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

