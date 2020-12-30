Advertisement

30,000+ dead Kentuckians removed from voter rolls

(WBKO)
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – More than 30,000 dead voters were removed from Kentucky voter rolls.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said as of Dec. 14, 33,696 voters who had died were removed.

“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Adams said. “Our administration has made strides in cleaning up the voter rolls, and Kentuckians should have confidence in our election system.”

Adams also said 4,252 voters convicted of felonies, 3,435 voters who moved out of state, 586 voters who asked to de-register and 242 voters judged mentally incompetent were also removed.

