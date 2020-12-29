Advertisement

Why the downtown Nashville bombing is not classified as terrorism?

Investigators are not classifying the downtown Nashville bombing on Christmas morning as terrorism.
Nashville Explosion
Nashville Explosion(CNN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Investigators have avoided using the term ‘terrorism’ when describing the downtown Nashville bombing that occurred on Christmas morning.

Doug Korneski, the FBI Special Agent in Charge was asked in a Sunday press conference if the bombing is considered an act of terrorism.

“When we assess an event for domestic terrorism nexus, it has to be tied to an ideology. The use of force or violence in the furtherance of a political or social ideology,” Korneski said.

63-year-old neighbor, Anthony Quinn Warner, is the man suspected of detonating a bomb that killed himself, injured three other people and damaged dozens of buildings.

WTVF reported, investigators are not sure on Warner’s beliefs behind the bombing.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper shared one of the leading theories to date.

“It feels like there has to be some connection with the AT&T facility and the sight of the bombing,” Cooper said.

Alex Little, a former lead national security prosecutor, says there’s no question this is domestic terrorism, although he understands the hesitation.

“In terms of why we do it this way, I think 9/11 fundamentally changed how people in the United States thought about terrorist acts. We became much more used to thinking about them solely in the context of Islamic terrorism with an international focal point. We hadn’t seen a lot of domestic terrorism on the same scale in the United States,” Little said.

Little understands the general public’s desire to label Warner as a domestic terrorist but says the label also comes with many implications.

WTVF reported, businesses and homeowners may not have insurance to cover acts of terror.

“That could affect the amount of money used to rebuild downtown,” Little said.

