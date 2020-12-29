Gov. Beshear reports more than 30 deaths, extends mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Tuesday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 2,990 new cases and 31 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate is up slightly at 8.41%.

At least 261,492 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,594.

36,124 people have recovered from the virus and 3,392,215 Kentuckians have received tests.

Beshear signed an executive order to extended the mask mandate for another 30 days.

For the week of Jan 4., Kentucky will receive 27,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 26,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Tuesday, Walgreens provided 1,009 and CVS provided 501 doses of the vaccine to long term care facilities.

Gov. Beshear also announced federal relief funding for education, transportation, families and seniors.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/28 (WYMT)

As of Monday, 101 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.