Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports more than 30 deaths, extends mask mandate

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Tuesday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 2,990 new cases and 31 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate is up slightly at 8.41%.

At least 261,492 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,594.

36,124 people have recovered from the virus and 3,392,215 Kentuckians have received tests.

Beshear signed an executive order to extended the mask mandate for another 30 days.

For the week of Jan 4., Kentucky will receive 27,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 26,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Tuesday, Walgreens provided 1,009 and CVS provided 501 doses of the vaccine to long term care facilities.

Gov. Beshear also announced federal relief funding for education, transportation, families and seniors.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/28
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/28(WYMT)

As of Monday, 101 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Pike County.
Death investigation underway after unidentified body found in Pike County
Kailee Peters' loved ones say she lived a faithful life, even through her battles with cancer,...
‘She was an angel on earth’: 21-year-old Pike County woman dies after battle with cancer
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases Monday, gives update on vaccine distribution
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart

Latest News

Author in Hazard publishes 50th book
Author in Hazard publishes 50th book
Southern Kentucky hospital seeing surge in COVID-19 patients
Ashley Lewis is wanted for complicity to commit murder in Laurel County.
Police providing $500 reward for arrest in murder case
Perry County water distribution
Distribution points set up in Perry County for those who need water