WATCH | Commercial vehicle almost causes head-on crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol posted this video where a semi-truck almost caused a head-on crash.

Troopers said, “Check out this scary moment as a commercial vehicle almost causes a head-on crash. . . right in front of an Athens Post unit. Troopers will continue to focus on violations like this one, #DistractedDriving, and #ImpairedDriving as we head into the new year.”

According to OSHP, it happened on December 23 at 1:30 p.m. on US 33 near milepost 23 in Athens County.

Investigators say the driver was issued a citation for distracted driving.

