SWVA Rep. Griffith votes against CASH Act due to lack of spending cuts

Morgan Griffith (Photo Credit: https://morgangriffith.house.gov/)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) was among 130 Republicans who voted against a measure to increase the next round of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th District, which includes Wise, Lee, Buchanan and Dickenson County, said he voted against the CASH Act because it didn’t include spending cuts, which the president demanded along with increasing the amount of the stimulus payments.

The CASH Act will now go to the Republican-controlled Senate.

CBS affiliate WJHL also reports Griffith also voted against overriding the president’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

