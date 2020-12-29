Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged in the murder of a Washington County couple has died.

Craig Pennington was being held in the Marion County Detention Center for the 2016 double murder of Crystal Warner and Bobby Jones.

Craig Pennington faces 11 charges in connection to the disappearance of Robert Jones and Crystal Warner. (WKYT)

Officials at the detention center tell us Pennington was taken to Spring View Hospital in Lebanon on December 11 and then transferred to Norton Hospital in Louisville on December 26.

According to officials, Pennington died Monday afternoon.

We’re told Pennington’s death is believed to be related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.