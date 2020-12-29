Stoops names starting QB for Gator Bowl

(WYMT) - Terry Wilson will start at quarterback for Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. NC State on Saturday, head coach Mark Stoops announced Monday.

“We’ll see how it goes. Terry is our starter,” Stoops said. “I wanted to use this opportunity to continue to develop our young guys so I sure would like to play them. I talked about that with the quarterbacks and with Terry but I want to win the game too and if Terry is really playing well then we’ll ride it out and see how it goes. I know our other guys are preparing extremely hard as well.”

Stoops says Aubrun transfer Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen can still use the bowl prep to get better in preparation for new offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

The Gator Bowl will kick off Saturday at noon ET from TIAA Bank Field and will air on ESPN.

