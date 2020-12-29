Advertisement

Stoops names starting QB for Gator Bowl

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) looks for a receiver against Florida during the first...
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) looks for a receiver against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Camille Gear
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Terry Wilson will start at quarterback for Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. NC State on Saturday, head coach Mark Stoops announced Monday.

“We’ll see how it goes. Terry is our starter,” Stoops said. “I wanted to use this opportunity to continue to develop our young guys so I sure would like to play them. I talked about that with the quarterbacks and with Terry but I want to win the game too and if Terry is really playing well then we’ll ride it out and see how it goes. I know our other guys are preparing extremely hard as well.”

Stoops says Aubrun transfer Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen can still use the bowl prep to get better in preparation for new offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

The Gator Bowl will kick off Saturday at noon ET from TIAA Bank Field and will air on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture Credit: Heather Engle
What’s falling through the sky in Harlan County?
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports Sunday’s COVID-19 cases
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation
Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to...
Gov. Andy Beshear reports COVID-19 cases, second-highest number of reported deaths on Thursday

Latest News

Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Fletcher returns to UK team after one week hiatus
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Mizzou Tigers won’t play in Music City Bowl due to rising COVID-19 cases
UK falls at Louisville on Saturday, 62-59
Kentucky moves to 1-6 after loss to Louisville, 62-59
Shelby Valley 10 year Anniversary of a Season to Remember
WATCH: Shelby Valley’s 10 Year Anniversary of a “Season to Remember”