Southern Kentucky hospital seeing surge in COVID-19 patients

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky hospital is still seeing a surge but its staff is hopeful numbers start going down.

Baptist Health Corbin has also been able to vaccinate nearly 1,000 of its staff members.

The medical director says they are not overwhelmed but about three weeks ago, they started noticing an uptick in patients.

Dr. David Worthy is hopeful that the numbers won’t go up several weeks after Christmas or New Year’s Day. He says they are able to take care of everyone who comes through their doors.

“Well, this time they really started going up about 3 weeks ago. It was kind of post Thanksgiving. Started going up before Thanksgiving...but it really surged after Thanksgiving, a couple of weeks after that,” said Dr. Worthy.

The hospital is averaging about 20 COVID-19 patients but has seen that number rise into the 30s.

“To date, we’ve been able to handle the surge. We haven’t had to eliminate any elective procedures or outpatient procedures. We’ve gotten close. We have not had to do any of that,” said Dr. Worthy.

Corbin is still in the process of vaccinating all of their staff which is a process that started about two weeks ago. The hospital received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and was able to immunize the majority of the doctors, nurses and other staff members. Now, the hospital is on its second shipment which is going to vaccinate people in various medical facilities and offices out in the community.

“There’s been some hesitancy of some of our staff to take it right out of the gate, but we had an overwhelming response, from our physicians and nurses, said Dr. Worthy.

Corbin’s chief medical officer says all their staff will receive the second Pfizer dose toward the end of next week.

“They are working very hard. Dedicated, but tired. Doing a fantastic job taking care of our community,” said Dr. Worthy.

Baptist Health officials say they are now able to provide the vaccine to other medical offices throughout the Corbin community.

