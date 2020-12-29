Advertisement

Shooting leaves one dead in Laurel County, suspect in custody

David Sizemore is accused of shooting Daniel Binder following an custody issue between Binder...
David Sizemore is accused of shooting Daniel Binder following an custody issue between Binder and Binder's ex-girlfriend.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A shooting in Laurel County Tuesday morning left one man dead and another man charged in the case.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened off Nu Way Trail around 1 a.m.

Police charged David Sizemore, 27, of London with manslaughter.

Investigators said Daniel Austin Binder, 31, of London, went to the home of his ex-girlfriend in regards to a child custody issue.

An argument between Sizemore, the current boyfriend of Binder’s ex-girlfriend, and Binder broke out on the front porch of the house.

Investigators said the fight turned deadly when Sizemore fired several shots, hitting Binder multiple times.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling pronounced Binder dead at the scene.

Following Sizemore’s arrest, deputies recovered a pistol at the scene.

Sizemore was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

