‘Quarantine Buddy’ website aims to virtually connect people, fight loneliness during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isolation. Separation. Loneliness. They are all feelings many of us are dealing with during the pandemic.

The website Quarantine Buddy, or Q-Buddy, is looking to bring folks together during these times.

“We really just want to help people find friends, We think it’s really important, especially now,” said Sam Brickman, co-founder of Quarantine Buddy.

Brickman is a student at Cornell University.

He founded Q-Buddy with one of his classmates after the pandemic forced them to leave campus back in March.

“We really missed being out there, being able to socialize with new people and meet new people all the time, and we realized it wasn’t only us. It was people all throughout the country and world who felt the same way,” said Brickman.

Recent polls show more than 50% of adults say their mental health has gotten worse during the pandemic, leading to all sorts of problems like difficulty sleeping or eating or substance abuse.

Studies show being around people, even virtually, can help.

Q-Buddy has set up events for people who didn’t want to spend the holidays alone.

“Get to know a bunch of people over a variety of different topics,” Brickman added.

So, what makes this site different from Zoom?

“We’re really focused on friendship. So Zoom, you can connect with people you already know and video chat with them now, but it’s really difficult to go out and meet new people and make new connections and make new friendships,” said Brickman.

Ever since the Q-Buddy launched this past April, thousands of people from more than 150 countries have signed up for it.

