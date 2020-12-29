Advertisement

Public waits for stimulus checks while Congress disagrees on the amount

By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Congress was at odds over how much, taxpayers on Tuesday already had plans for their stimulus checks.

“It would mean a windfall, immediately,” Colin Schrer said.

A server at Volare Italian Restaurant on Frankfort Avenue, Schrer said he had missed about 100 pay days due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

A $600 stimulus check already approved by Congress would bring him temporary but needed relief. A $2,000 check proposed by President Donald Trump would buy Schrer something he had not had all year -- a momentary break from the stress of constant disruption.

“1,400 is at least two and a half months of rent here,” he said. “And that’s not including necessary groceries, also heating, electric.”

Regardless of what amount ultimately comes out of Congress, it is expected to go in and out of the hands of taxpayers who are under stress for a multitude of reasons.

“It’s impossible to say, but I think for the most part, the majority of people, this is money that will be put back into the economy relatively quickly,” Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, said.

For some, any amount is a way to just to keep from drowning.

“I could take care of some other things,” said Crystal Heard, who relies on a food pantry to eat. “I could still pay my bills and buy some food. I don’t get food stamps.”

Others also said a priority would be paying down credit card balances and other debts.

“We’re not too far removed from being in school,” Melissa O’Brien said. “So some of it will definitely go towards that.”

Everyone interviewed for this article agreed that, after a year of so many disruptions, any stimulus check would be welcome, whether it is $600 or $2,000.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Pike County.
Death investigation underway after unidentified body found in Pike County
Kailee Peters' loved ones say she lived a faithful life, even through her battles with cancer,...
‘She was an angel on earth’: 21-year-old Pike County woman dies after battle with cancer
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases Monday, gives update on vaccine distribution
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart

Latest News

Public waits for stimulus checks while Congress disagrees on the amount
Public waits for stimulus checks while Congress disagrees on the amount
Author in Hazard publishes 50th book
Author in Hazard publishes 50th book
covid19 vaccine
Kentucky teachers, first responders share thoughts on receiving COVID vaccines next
(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Federal COVID-19 relief bill bringing more than $5 million to Kentucky