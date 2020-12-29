Public waits for stimulus checks while Congress disagrees on the amount

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Congress was at odds over how much, taxpayers on Tuesday already had plans for their stimulus checks.

“It would mean a windfall, immediately,” Colin Schrer said.

A server at Volare Italian Restaurant on Frankfort Avenue, Schrer said he had missed about 100 pay days due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

A $600 stimulus check already approved by Congress would bring him temporary but needed relief. A $2,000 check proposed by President Donald Trump would buy Schrer something he had not had all year -- a momentary break from the stress of constant disruption.

“1,400 is at least two and a half months of rent here,” he said. “And that’s not including necessary groceries, also heating, electric.”

Regardless of what amount ultimately comes out of Congress, it is expected to go in and out of the hands of taxpayers who are under stress for a multitude of reasons.

“It’s impossible to say, but I think for the most part, the majority of people, this is money that will be put back into the economy relatively quickly,” Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, said.

For some, any amount is a way to just to keep from drowning.

“I could take care of some other things,” said Crystal Heard, who relies on a food pantry to eat. “I could still pay my bills and buy some food. I don’t get food stamps.”

Others also said a priority would be paying down credit card balances and other debts.

“We’re not too far removed from being in school,” Melissa O’Brien said. “So some of it will definitely go towards that.”

Everyone interviewed for this article agreed that, after a year of so many disruptions, any stimulus check would be welcome, whether it is $600 or $2,000.

