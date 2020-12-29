Advertisement

Primary Care Centers providing a new antibody treatment attempting to reduce hospitalizations

Primary Care Center Infusion
Primary Care Center Infusion(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the holidays, testing and positive cases continue to fluctuate.

Christie Herald, a nurse practitioner at Primary Care Centers, says they are not through with seeing the holiday surge.

“The Sunday following Christmas we saw a market increase in the number of people coming back in to be tested and also our positivity rate has increased again since the little decrease that we had following Thanksgiving,” said Herald. “Typically what you see is anywhere from 5 to 7 days following exposure that people test positive so we’re not actually into that window of when we would expect to see an increase from Christmas get togethers. "

With an increase in positive patients also comes a new treatment for people who test positive.

“Now we are able to offer the Monoclonal antibody infusion we call ‘BAM’,” said Herald. “We are able to give that through an IV infusion. It takes about three hours for the total time frame to be premedicated to have the infusion takes about an hour and then we monitor the patient for about an hour after.”

So far the response is positive after distributing nearly 50 doses with 10 per day.

“Patients that we have given it to when we have called to follow up the majority have reported improvement of symptoms within 48 hours and the goal of that is to decrease the number of hospitalizations,” said Herald. “It gives your body a boost of antibodies to help you to start fighting the virus off faster. "

There are criteria to receive the infusion. If you are interested in seeing if you qualify after testing positive you can contact Primary Care Centers at 606-439-1300.

Nearly 50 staff at Primary Care received the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

