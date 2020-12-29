Advertisement

Prestonsburg ‘moving forward’ to ‘introduce 2021 with a bang’

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Prestonsburg is preparing to put 2020 in the rearview by making plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Archer Park.

The city’s star raising event will trade the park’s Christmas lights for fireworks on Dec. 31, welcoming 2021 with an annual tradition.

“You know, it’s been a very interesting time, 2020 has. And 2021′s coming. But Prestonsburg is planning on moving forward. We’ve got some stuff in the works,” said Mayor Les Stapleton.

According to Stapleton, it is all about celebrating the close of one of the most challenging years he can remember, while also staying positive about the advancements made to create a COVID-free future.

“We’re trying to brush off all of 2020,” Stapleton said. “We’ve done a lot of stuff. We’ve had a lot of stuff. We had the festival, we’ve had some concerts. But we’ve been very careful about being compliant and being as COVID-safe as we can be. And still, let people that want to get out and enjoy life a little bit.”

He said the park will allow ample space for families to practice social distancing guidelines, and the city will live stream the event on its Facebook page.

“We do expect people to stay socially distant. And we expect people to try to wear masks, just in case,” Stapleton said. “But we’re in such a wide-open area, it’s gonna be pretty easy for a family unit or a group that’s already around each other to set up and watch the event.”

A star will slowly rise in the park as the people in the community count down the final seconds of 2020. Then, at midnight, fireworks will light up the sky.

“We’re gonna introduce 2021 with a bang,” Stapleton said.

The Christmas lights display will remain in place until the close of the night on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Pike County.
Death investigation underway after unidentified body found in Pike County
Kailee Peters' loved ones say she lived a faithful life, even through her battles with cancer,...
‘She was an angel on earth’: 21-year-old Pike County woman dies after battle with cancer
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases Monday, gives update on vaccine distribution
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart

Latest News

covid19 vaccine
Kentucky teachers, first responders share thoughts on receiving COVID vaccines next
(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Federal COVID-19 relief bill bringing more than $5 million to Kentucky
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Tuesday
Gov. Beshear reports more than 30 deaths, extends mask mandate
Gov. Beshear reports more than 30 deaths, extends mask mandate