Prestonsburg ‘moving forward’ to ‘introduce 2021 with a bang’

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Prestonsburg is preparing to put 2020 in the rearview by making plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Archer Park.

The city’s star raising event will trade the park’s Christmas lights for fireworks on Dec. 31, welcoming 2021 with an annual tradition.

“You know, it’s been a very interesting time, 2020 has. And 2021′s coming. But Prestonsburg is planning on moving forward. We’ve got some stuff in the works,” said Mayor Les Stapleton.

According to Stapleton, it is all about celebrating the close of one of the most challenging years he can remember, while also staying positive about the advancements made to create a COVID-free future.

“We’re trying to brush off all of 2020,” Stapleton said. “We’ve done a lot of stuff. We’ve had a lot of stuff. We had the festival, we’ve had some concerts. But we’ve been very careful about being compliant and being as COVID-safe as we can be. And still, let people that want to get out and enjoy life a little bit.”

He said the park will allow ample space for families to practice social distancing guidelines, and the city will live stream the event on its Facebook page.

“We do expect people to stay socially distant. And we expect people to try to wear masks, just in case,” Stapleton said. “But we’re in such a wide-open area, it’s gonna be pretty easy for a family unit or a group that’s already around each other to set up and watch the event.”

A star will slowly rise in the park as the people in the community count down the final seconds of 2020. Then, at midnight, fireworks will light up the sky.

“We’re gonna introduce 2021 with a bang,” Stapleton said.

The Christmas lights display will remain in place until the close of the night on New Year’s Eve.

