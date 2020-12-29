Advertisement

Police providing $500 reward for arrest in murder case

Ashley Lewis is wanted for complicity to commit murder in Laurel County.
Ashley Lewis is wanted for complicity to commit murder in Laurel County.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s office is providing a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police are looking for Ashely B. Lewis who is wanted for complicity to commit murder regarding the murder of Jeremy Caldwell which occurred on Dec. 20.

Robert Brandon Gray had already been arrested and charged with the murder of Caldwell.

If you have any information call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

