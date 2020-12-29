Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and three deaths on Tuesday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one death in Clay County and two deaths in Jackson County. This brings the death toll in Clay County to 12 and 22 in Jackson County. The individual in Clay County was an 80-year-old woman and a resident at Landmark of Laurel Creek. The individuals in Jackson County were an 83-year-old man and a 54-year-old man. There are 56 new cases in the community of Clay County and one new case from Landmark of Laurel Creek. This brings the county’s total to 1,370 with 640 of those active. In Jackson County, there are four new cases bringing the total to 514 with 142 of those active. Rockcastle County reported five new cases bringing the total to 607 with 103 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported three new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 721. Lee County reported four new cases bringing the total to 1,039. Leslie County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 457. There are five new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 1,017. In Perry County, there are 16 new cases bringing the total to 1,515.

The Bell County Health Department reported 25 new cases bringing the total to 1,764 with 124 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 66 new cases bringing the total to 3,749 with 1,783 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 41 new cases bringing the total to 2,238 with 225 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department 47 new cases with five of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,892 with 273 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 1,807 with 142 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 755 with 152 of those active.

