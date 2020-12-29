Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, nine deaths on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released updated coronavirus numbers and nine deaths on Monday.

The Bell County Health Department reported two deaths bringing the death toll to 33. The county also had 16 new cases bringing the total to 1,739 with 120 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Clay County’s 11th death. The death was an 89-year-old man and a resident of Landmark of Laurel Creek. The facility also had 15 new cases. 48 cases were reported within FCI Manchester and 17 new cases were reported within the community of Clay County bringing the total to 1,313 with 593 of those active. Jackson County has 11 new cases and 10 probable cases bringing the total to 510 with 140 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are 24 new cases and 13 probable cases bringing the total to 602 with 96 of those active.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported five deaths in Pulaski County bringing the death toll to 60. Wayne County had one new death bringing the death toll to 17. Pulaski County reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 3,718 with 235 of those active. Wayne County reported 48 new cases bringing the total to 1,363 with 156 of those active. In McCreary County, there are 51 new cases bringing the total to 1,109 with 126 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 148 new cases from Christmas Eve to Monday. This brings the county’s total to 3,582 with 1,716 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 63 new cases with 13 of those cases children. This brings the county’s total to 1,845 with 247 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 54 new cases bringing the total to 2,197 with 195 of those active. The health department also is warning those who visited Goodwill in Williamsburg between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, between 9 a.m and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21 or between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19. Health officials say you should monitor for symptoms.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 1,467.

The Pike County Health Department gave an update on the county’s cases Monday. They reported 2,935 total cases, 650 active cases, 33 total deaths and 2,252 recovered cases.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported three new cases bringing the total to 718. Lee County has five new cases bringing the total to 1,035. Letcher County reported 32 new cases bringing the total to 1,011. In Owsley County, there are three new cases bringing the total to 303. There are five new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 1,500. Wolfe County has two new cases bringing the total to 297.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 44 new cases bringing the total to 732 with 134 of those active. This includes 21 new cases at The Jordan Center.

