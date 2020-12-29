Lexington bar owners prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve, even with earlier closing times

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “There will be an added level of excitement for the fact that we’re closing out 2020. The bar’s been set pretty low.”

After a year like 2020, owner of Bluegrass Tavern, Sean Ebbitt, said they’ll have no shortage of bourbon and champagne this New Year’s Eve.

“People have had to deal with the constant pivots from the Governor. One day we’re closed, one day we’re open. And then the new restrictions,” Ebbitt said.

Bars can serve until 11 and must close at midnight. But Ebbitt and other bar owners are celebrating the fact that they’re even able to open at all.

“People are eager to go out and experience the nightlife which has been taken away the last few weeks and months with the mix of cold weather and restrictions.”

The holiday isn’t something Ebbitt’s business critically relies on each year, saying people usually leave shortly after midnight anyway. But the year itself has been tough financially for bar owners.

“I really hope we get a lot of support from the government for all of the businesses out there struggling and will continue to struggle until this is resolved. And that we get the appropriate stimulus to help us out so we can keep serving our customers and our community.”

Ebbitt said he’s been fortunate to be able to offer private bourbon tastings to bring in extra income.

But wants to encourage anyone who can to support a small business this holiday.

