Lady Vols games against Texas A&M, Kentucky postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that the Lady Vols’ games against Texas A&M and Kentucky have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program.
The SEC cites a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and individuals in quarantine as the reasoning behind the postponements of the Lady Vols’ contests that were scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.
