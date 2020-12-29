Ky. COVID-19 cases leveling off; health officials worry about post-holiday surge

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials are worried about a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, however, as of now, the state seems to have leveled off its case count.

In Madison County, there are some hopeful statistics being shared by the health department. It looks like over the last number of weeks that cases have leveled in the county, just as they’ve done across the state.

Over the course of the past week, case totals have hovered in between 20-40 new cases a day which is lower than the average the health department posted on December 27 of 41.3 daily cases.

Today I’m in Madison County talking to officials about the state of COVID19 in the community. Mayor Robert Blythe says right now they’re trying to lift up the “soul” of the community and some stats from the health department could help with that. I’ll have more coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/MjB5RNI8EE — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) December 29, 2020

Officials say that this is positive news.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe says he’s encouraging everyone in the community to continue taking the steps necessary to slow the spread. He says data like that can show people that what they’re doing is working.

Blythe is also encouraging everyone who has the ability to shop local so that small businesses in the community can have some support as the economy continues to be impacted by COVID-19.

Mayor Blythe also said that COVID vaccines coming into the area can be a big boost both generally and for morale. He said that people are growing tired of this pandemic, but right now is not the time to stop fighting the virus.

