Kentucky teachers, first responders share thoughts on receiving COVID vaccines next

covid19 vaccine
covid19 vaccine
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky teachers, first responders and people 70-years-old and up are officially next on the list to receive access to the COVID-19 vaccine once the state completes Phase 1A, Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday.

It means after nearly eight months of online learning, Kentucky educators, such as Jefferson County Public Schools teacher Kristin Logsdon, may finally return to the classroom soon.

“Yay!” Logsdon said with her hands in the air when asked how she felt about teachers being next in line to receive the vaccine. “Getting the teachers ready for the kids, those that can go back, is a huge first step to return to some kind of normalcy for all of us,” Logsdon said.

Logsdon has already signed up to receive the vaccine. However, she told WAVE 3 News she hasn’t made a final decision yet because she is still considering if it’s the best choice for her family.

“I know it’s a little nerve wracking, because you really don’t know,” Logsdon said. “You don’t know how effective it’s going to be. You can hope and pray that it works, and the glass is half full.”

“I have some colleagues and friends that (say,) ‘We’re going to get it and we’re going to go and run with it and pray it all works out and have confidence and faith it’ll all work out,’” she continued. “Then there are some that are a little weary about it and are worried about the vaccine and may not get it.”

Officials at Louisville Metro’s Department of Public Health and Wellness told WAVE 3 News they have already reached out to not only JCPS but the city’s police and fire departments whose employees are also included in Phase 1B.

“We’ve been working for months to establish connections with these groups long before we had any vaccine products approved,” Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, the interim medical director of Louisville Metro’s Department of Public Health and Wellness, said.

The health department has asked school districts and the city’s police and fire departments how many vaccines they may need so they can plan accordingly.

Louisville first responders will be able to sign up to receive the vaccine within the next two weeks, according to LMPHW officials.

A JCPS spokesperson revealed to WAVE 3 News that the district recently sent a survey to its employees to gauge vaccination interest. So far, the survey has received 14,000 responses. JCPS plans to send the results to the state on Wednesday and will announce more details during next week’s board meeting.

Last week, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced the district could begin the vaccination process by late January with hopes of partially returning to in-person instruction by mid-February. In the state’s plan, all employees working inside school buildings will get the vaccination, including custodial staff and bus drivers.

