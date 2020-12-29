Inmate dies of COVID-19 in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another inmate has died in connection with the coronavirus at the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons, the inmate was a 61-year-old man who was sentenced in the Southern District of Indiana to a 327-month sentence for Armed Bank Robbery and Using a Firearm During a Crime of Violence. He had been in custody at FCI Ashland since May 6, 2015.

On Thursday, December 5, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation due to hypoxia and weakness on December 12. He passed away on December 28. Officials say he did have long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, five inmates have died in connection to COVID-19 at FCI Ashland.

