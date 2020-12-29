Advertisement

Inmate dies of COVID-19 in Ashland

Source: AP
Source: AP(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another inmate has died in connection with the coronavirus at the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons, the inmate was a 61-year-old man who was sentenced in the Southern District of Indiana to a 327-month sentence for Armed Bank Robbery and Using a Firearm During a Crime of Violence. He had been in custody at FCI Ashland since May 6, 2015.

On Thursday, December 5, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation due to hypoxia and weakness on December 12. He passed away on December 28. Officials say he did have long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, five inmates have died in connection to COVID-19 at FCI Ashland.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Pike County.
Death investigation underway after unidentified body found in Pike County
Kailee Peters' loved ones say she lived a faithful life, even through her battles with cancer,...
‘She was an angel on earth’: 21-year-old Pike County woman dies after battle with cancer
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases Monday, gives update on vaccine distribution

Latest News

Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Family offers $50,000 reward in search for missing Clay County man
David Sizemore is accused of shooting Daniel Binder following an custody issue between Binder...
Shooting leaves one dead in Laurel County, suspect in custody
Primary Care Center Infusion
Primary Care Centers providing a new antibody treatment attempting to reduce hospitalizations
Ky. COVID-19 cases leveling off; health officials worry about post-holiday surge