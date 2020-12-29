Advertisement

Florida’s Grimes, Toney opt out of Cotton Bowl, enter draft

No. 10 Florida will be without its top three pass catchers against eighth-ranked Oklahoma.
Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes runs a pass pattern during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes runs a pass pattern during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Dec. 28, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney are skipping the Cotton Bowl to prepare for their NFL futures.

Their departures mean No. 10 Florida will be without its top three pass catchers against eighth-ranked Oklahoma on Wednesday night. All-American tight end Kyle Pitts previously opted out of the game.

Grimes and Toney made their announcements on Twitter. Grimes and Toney already accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and are expected to attend the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Kentucky moves to 1-6 after loss to Louisville, 62-59