Federal COVID-19 relief bill bringing more than $5 million to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During Gov. Andy Beshear’s news conference Tuesday, he announced a new federal COVID-19 relief bill.

This bill includes more than $5 billion for Kentucky including funds for direct payments, unemployment insurance, rental assistance, vaccine distribution and more. Besher said these figures are preliminary estimates but are subject to change.

Assistance to Individuals:

- Direct Payments to Households – $2,265,302,000

- Unemployment Insurance, $300/week for 11 weeks – $489,614,031

- Rental/Utility/Energy Assistance – $297,396,819

Education:

- Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund – $928,275,000

- Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund – $261,015,000

- Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund-2/3rds for private schools – $60,305,000

Families and Seniors:

-Child Care Development Block Grant – $192,822,381

- Promoting Safe & Stable Families – $1,004,000

- Meals for Seniors – 2,259,000

- Chafee Foster Care Program – $5,879,000

- Chafee Education & Training Vouchers-Foster Youth – $899,000

- Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant – $19,221,000

- Mental Health Block Grant – $21,560,000

Fighting the Virus:

- Testing, Tracing and Mitigation – $289,654,359

- Vaccine Distribution – $56,965,810

Transportation:

- Federal Highways-Surface Transportation Block Grant – $164,914,864

- FAA-Airport Improvement Program – $28,249,556

