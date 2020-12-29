Distribution points set up in Perry County for those who need water

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several leaks have caused water outages in parts of Perry County this week.

If you need water, there are now two distribution points.

One is Robinson Elementary Schools and the other is Lost Creek Fire Department.

Some areas where water is back on are under a boil water advisory.

The City of Hazard Utilities posted on Facebook, “ We wanted to give an update on the water situation for the customers still without water. Our crews have been working around the clock to make necessary repairs in order to restore service to everyone. At this time we have to allow time for the tanks to refill in order to restore service to those area’s. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”

