Darian Kinnard earns AP All-America honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard has been named a third-team AP All-American.

Kinnard has played in 32 career games and he has made 25 consecutive starts. He graded at 88 percent in 10 games this season with 40 knockdown blocks and 138 blocks at the point of attack.

This is the first time that Kentucky football has had at least one player named an All-American in three consecutive seasons since 2010-2012 — Corey Price (@coreyp08) December 28, 2020

Kentucky offensive linemen named an All-American since 1974:



Rick Nuzum (1974)



Warren Bryant (1975, 1976)



Mike Pfeifer (1989)



Larry Warford (2012)



Bunchy Stallings (2018)



Logan Stenberg (2019)



Darian Kinnard (2020) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) December 28, 2020

He was also named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus and was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection by the AP. In addition, he was a second-team choice by the league coaches and was a candidate for the Outland Trophy given to college football’s top interior lineman.

This season, behind Kinnard and the “Big Blue Wall,” the Wildcats rank fifth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing at 187.7 yards per game and Kentucky’s offensive line has paved the way for top rusher, Chris Rodriguez Jr., to average 6.9 yards per carry which leads the SEC and ranks 12th nationally.

Kentucky will face N.C. State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.