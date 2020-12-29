Clouds and rain return for New Year’s Eve

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine returned for our Tuesday afternoon, though it was a bit on the chilly side today. Milder weather is on the way...but it comes with the chance for a rainy start to 2021.

Tonight

Dry skies continue in the forecast tonight, though we will start to see an increase in high clouds moving in from the west as we go through the late night hours as our system draws closer to the region. With the clouds and southerly breezes in place, lows tonight will stay above freezing into the middle 30s.

Wednesday and Wednesday Night

Cloudy skies will be in abundance for our mid-week as southwesterly breezes bring moisture and warmth back into the mountains. Winds could gust around 20 MPH at times tomorrow, so hold on to those hats. We should stay dry during the daylight hours, with rain holding off until later in the evening and overnight. Highs should end up above average in the middle 50s.

Showers start filtering in ahead of our frontal boundary late Wednesday night into Thursday. Breezes will ease some, though gusts to 15 MPH should still continue. Lows fall back into the mid 40s.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

It will be a soggy conclusion for 2020 as rain will ride along the frontal boundary during the day on Thursday. Rain should come in waves. I don’t think it rains the whole time, but it will be soggier than not for our New Year’s Eve. Highs will end up right around 50°. Temperatures rise overnight Thursday and into Friday as the warm front from a low ejecting out of the four corners interacts with our boundary.

This means a powerful system nearby for the day on Friday, though we’ll mostly be on the northern end of it. We could see some thunder and lightning though...that’s one way to start the year! Highs will also be near 60°!

Heading into the Weekend

The frontal boundary will clear the area by Saturday and drop us back to near average. We could see a few showers both weekend days before dry skies return for the first work week of the new year.

