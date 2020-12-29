Advertisement

Chilly day ahead, rain chances return tomorrow night

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of the Christmas snow that was left melted on Monday and made for some soggy yards. Thankfully, we see a little bit of sun before our next rain chances.

Today and Tonight

After making it to the low 50s in some areas yesterday, today will not be nearly as warm, thanks to a mainly dry cold front that moved through last night. After starting out in the 20s and 30s this morning, we’ll get to the low 40s this afternoon, if the skies clear out like we expect them to later this morning. If that doesn’t happen, some spots may not get out of the upper 30s.

Tonight, the clouds return and only drop our lows into the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday looks to stay mainly cloudy, but a few peeks of sunshine could try to force their way out at times. Temperatures though, start an upward trend. Even with the clouds, highs climb into the mid-50s for most and only drop into the mid-40s overnight.

We wrap up this wild year on Thursday with soggy conditions as our next front arrives, but temperatures return to the mid-50s during the day and go UP overnight. Yes, you read that right. We’ll only slide into the upper 40s to low 50s before warm air surges in for the first day of 2021. Highs Friday could get close to record-breaking territory, even with heavy rain. Right now, I’m forecasting 65°. The record at NWS Jackson is 69°, set back in 1985.

The weekend features a back and forth forecast with rain and snow chances and temperatures back into 30s and 40s for highs and low 30s for overnight temps.

Just a quick update: With the exception of the GFS showing up to 2″ possible in the higher elevations on Sunday, models still show no snow in the next seven days.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Back and forth week to wrap up 2020, start 2021