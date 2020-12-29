Bodycam video shows chaos after Nashville bomb explodes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dramatic body camera footage released by Metro Nashville police showed officers evacuating people before and after a bomb exploded in the downtown area on Christmas morning.

The RV that would later explode repeatedly blared the message “Stay clear of this vehicle, evacuate now,” as Officer Michael Sipos and another officer inspected the area.

The RV could been seen in the video at the 1:57 mark and the RV’s broadcast can be heard through the first few minutes of the video.

Officer Sipos’ body camera captured him reacting to the odd message, “That’s so weird that’s like something out of a movie.”

The video continued with Sipos walking to his cruiser and opening the trunk. Moments later, video captured a deafening blast followed by debris falling from the sky and a symphony of sirens and alarms.

Another officer was heard saying, “We just had an explosion.”

Sipos then started putting on a bullet proof vest and rushed back towards the RV.

Sipos’ body camera footage captured a female officer evacuating people from the area, including a man and a woman who seemed utterly terrorized and confused.

The female officer said, “Are you guys okay? Where’s your car, go to your car!” The man responded, “What’s going on!?”

Officer Sipos said in a press conference Sunday that when he and six other officers arrived they did not notice the parked RV, according to WTVF. The officers said they parked near the RV before the vehicle began broadcasting a message that it contained a bomb and directing people to evacuate the area.

Sipos and his fellow officers began to evacuate families ahead of the blast. Sipos said he got in contact with 6-7 families.

