Author in Hazard publishes 50th book

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nancy Kelly Allen is a former librarian, social worker and teacher who recently finished her 50th book.

Now retired, Allen used to read books to children every day when she taught at both Walkertown Elementary and Roy G. Eversole Elementary.

“Not only did I fall in love with the students, but I fell in love with the books and I first began writing reviews of children’s books,” she said.

She decided she rather write the books, than continue to write reviews.

I began writing in 1989 and I held my very first book 10 years later,” she said.

She now has published her 50th book. The book is called Cowboy Jesse. It’s a picture book about a little boy who while riding a stick horse in his backyard, suddenly sees a spaceship land nearby.

“Rather than remaining scared and hiding, he faces his fears and he and the space aliens interact and exciting things happen,” she said.

Her books give children a fun, yet educational way to learn.

“There are 10 space alien and the reader counts along with the narrator. One to ten and from ten back to one,” she said.

Cowboy Jesse is available online or at the Read Spotted Newt. Allen will continue to work on more books in the coming months.

