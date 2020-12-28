WYMT teams up with the Kentucky Blood Center for blood drive

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is teaming up with the Kentucky Blood Center on January 4th to host a blood drive.

The KBC bloodmobile will be at WYMT in Hazard at 199 Black Gold Blvd from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and given a limited-edition KBC hoodie.

Donors must be 17 or older (16 with parental consent), be at least 110-pounds, be in general good health among additional requirements you can find on the KBC website. Donors must also show a photo ID.

Face coverings are required and appointments are preferred. You can also visit KBC’s website to schedule an appointment.

