Advertisement

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, other agencies help airlift driver to a hospital

Photo Credit: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team
Photo Credit: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team and other local agencies helped a woman who crashed her car over an embankment on Highway 15.

Search and rescue team members, Wolfe County Volunteer Fire Department and Breathitt-Wolfe EMS INC. helped package the driver in a litter and then took her to a waiting helicopter.

No word yet on the driver’s condition. Officials wished the driver a speedy recovery.

While a lot of what we do typically centers around wilderness rescue, we are always willing to step outside of our...

Posted by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture Credit: Heather Engle
What’s falling through the sky in Harlan County?
Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to...
Gov. Andy Beshear reports COVID-19 cases, second-highest number of reported deaths on Thursday
(Credit: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
‘We would have been crushed’: Highway 66 in Clay County closed until Sunday
A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder

Latest News

Kentucky Power gives update on fixing power outage
Kentucky Power officials give update on fixing power outages
Photo Credit: Lee County Emergency Management
Lee County Emergency Management officials looking for missing man
Health officials say the numbers have remained consistently high since Nov. 18.
Pulaski County health officials advise caution as New Year’s Day approaches
Officials urge caution ahead of New Year's holiday.
Pulaski County health officials urge caution ahead of New Year's holiday - 6 p.m.