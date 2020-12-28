Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, other agencies help airlift driver to a hospital
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team and other local agencies helped a woman who crashed her car over an embankment on Highway 15.
Search and rescue team members, Wolfe County Volunteer Fire Department and Breathitt-Wolfe EMS INC. helped package the driver in a litter and then took her to a waiting helicopter.
No word yet on the driver’s condition. Officials wished the driver a speedy recovery.
