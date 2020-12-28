Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, other agencies help airlift driver to a hospital

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team and other local agencies helped a woman who crashed her car over an embankment on Highway 15.

Search and rescue team members, Wolfe County Volunteer Fire Department and Breathitt-Wolfe EMS INC. helped package the driver in a litter and then took her to a waiting helicopter.

No word yet on the driver’s condition. Officials wished the driver a speedy recovery.

While a lot of what we do typically centers around wilderness rescue, we are always willing to step outside of our... Posted by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Sunday, December 27, 2020

